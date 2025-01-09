Seahawks To Interview Bears Interim HC Thomas Brown For OC Vacancy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks plan to interview Bears interim HC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job.

Brown was the interim OC for Chicago this year before moving up to interim head coach, and was the offensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2023.

He’ll interview for the Bears’ head coaching vacancy as well but it’s more likely he’ll be a candidate to stay on as offensive coordinator in Chicago.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.