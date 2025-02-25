Seahawks To Open Contract Talks With Geno Smith This Week

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they will meet with QB Geno Smith‘s representatives at the Combine this week to start talks on a new deal, per Bob Condotta.

Schneider added there’s not a hard deadline for talks but committed to Smith as “our guy” at quarterback.

Smith is due just $25 million in the last year of a three-year, $75 million deal he signed following his breakout 2022 season. The deal was way below the top of the market even at the time and Smith was willing to make concessions since Seattle was the only team willing to give him a shot as a starter.

The expectation has been that Seattle and Smith will return to the negotiating table to work out an updated contract this offseason. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald has been consistently supportive of Smith as the team’s starting quarterback.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He just finished the second year of his deal where he made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.