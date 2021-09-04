Seahawks To Sign G Jordan Simmons

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seattle Seahawks plan to sign G Jordan Simmons to their practice squad.

The team will need to make a corresponding move as their practice squad is now full. The full list of players on the Seahawks’ practice squad includes:

Simmons was re-signed by Seattle back in March after appearing in six games in 2020. He did not make the 53-man roster this season but the team had decided to keep him on the practice squad for 2021.

Simmons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2017. He later signed on with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

Simmons returned to Oakland on a futures contract for the 2018 season before being waived and later claimed by the Seahawks. Since then, Simmons has been placed on injured reserve twice due to knee injury and wound up missing the entire 2019 season.

Seattle declined to tender Simmons in 2020 but ultimately brought him back on a one-year deal. Seattle again declined to tender Simmons, this time as a restricted free agent, in 2021.

In 2020, Simmons appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and made six starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 guard out of 80 qualifying players.