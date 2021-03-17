Seahawks Turned Down Substantial Offer From Bears For Russell Wilson

More details regarding the Bears’ aggressive pursuit of a trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson have emerged, as Ian Rapoport says Bears GM Ryan Pace and Seahawks GM John Schneider met in person following North Dakota State’s pro day to discuss a deal.

According to Rapoport, the two sides talked and swapped offers. Chicago went big, offering multiple first-round picks for Wilson. Seattle said they would discuss the deal and sleep on it.

Per Kevin Fishbain, The Dan Patrick Show reported the Bears’ offer included three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starting players.

However, the Seahawks ultimately decided not to pull the trigger. Rapoport notes HC Pete Carroll specifically shot the move down as he does not want to start a rebuild.

The Bears moved on to sign QB Andy Dalton in free agency in an attempt to answer their problems at the position, while the Seahawks now face the task of repairing the relationship with their franchise quarterback.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Seahawks as the news is available.