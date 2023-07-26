Seahawks Waive DT Jonah Tavai, Sign Three

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OLB Levi Bell and CB Andrew Whitaker and CB Chris Steele.

The Seahawks also waived DT Jonah Tavai with a non-football injury designation.

Tavai, 22, wound up going undrafted out of San Diego State back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Seahawks.

For his career at San Diego State, Tavai appeared in 44 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 78 tackles, 25 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.