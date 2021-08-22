Seahawks Waive TE Dominick Wood-Anderson

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunda that they’ve waived TE Dominick Wood-Anderson.

The @Seahawks released TE Dominick Wood-Anderson this afternoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 22, 2021

Wood-Anderson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2020. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.287 million with the Seahawks.

Seattle, unfortunately, waived Wood-Anderson a few months later before returning to the Seahawks this past June.

During his college career at Tennessee, Wood-Anderson appeared in 19 games over two seasons, totaling 38 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.