Seahawks Waiving WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Tom Pelissero reports the Seahawks are waiving WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., whom they drafted in the sixth round.

Henderson, 22, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class.

He initially joined Alabama and remained there for three years before transferring to Kansas in 2025. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2025, along with Third-Team All-Big 12 as a receiver.

Henderson signed a four-year, $4,657,988 rookie contract that included a $277,988 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Henderson played 45 games and recorded 50 receptions for 862 yards (17.2 YPC) and five touchdowns, along with 24 kickoff returns for 570 yards (23.8 YPR) and one touchdown.