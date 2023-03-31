Seahawks Withdraw RFA Offer To S Ryan Neal

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks withdrew its low-round tender on restricted free agent S Ryan Neal on Friday.

Neal would’ve received $2.627 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season but will now enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Neal, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He has re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Neal appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass defenses.