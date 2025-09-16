Seahawks Work Out Four Including DE Shaq Lawson

The Seattle Seahawks hosted four players for a workout on Tuesday, including DE Shaq Lawson, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Lawson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2016 out of Clemson. He played out his four-year, $10.27 million rookie contract that included $9.82 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.85 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Dolphins signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency in 2020. He was set to make base salaries of $7.9 million and $8.9 million in the final two years of the deal when Miami traded Lawson to the Texans as part of the trade for LB Benardrick McKinney.

After reworking his deal, the Texans later traded Lawson to the Jets at the start of the regular season for a sixth-round pick in 2022. He played out the 2021 season with the Jets and signed two one-year deals to return to the Bills in 2022 and 2023.

The Panthers signed Lawson to the practice squad midway through the 2024 season for a stint.

In 2024, Lawson appeared in one game for the Panthers and recorded no stats.