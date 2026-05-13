According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks signed second-round S Bud Clark to his rookie contract on Wednesday.

That leaves just first-round RB Jadarian Price as the lone unsigned Seattle draft pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Jadarian Price RB 2 64 Bud Clark S Signed 3 99 Julian Neal CB Signed 5 148 Beau Stephens G Signed 6 199 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR Signed 7 236 Andre Fuller CB Signed 7 242 Deven Eastern DT Signed 7 255 Michael Dansby CB Signed

Wilson notes Clark got 69 percent of his contract guaranteed, up from 58.6 percent for last year’s No. 64 pick.

Clark, 24, was a five-year starter at TCU and earned all-conference recognition three times, including second-team honors in each of his final two seasons.

The Seahawks drafted him in the second round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.878 million rookie deal that includes a $2.198 million signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Clark recorded 2014 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 interceptions and 21 pass deflections in 61 games with 45 starts.