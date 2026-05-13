According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks signed second-round S Bud Clark to his rookie contract on Wednesday.
That leaves just first-round RB Jadarian Price as the lone unsigned Seattle draft pick.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|2
|64
|Bud Clark
|S
|Signed
|3
|99
|Julian Neal
|CB
|Signed
|5
|148
|Beau Stephens
|G
|Signed
|6
|199
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|7
|236
|Andre Fuller
|CB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Deven Eastern
|DT
|Signed
|7
|255
|Michael Dansby
|CB
|Signed
Wilson notes Clark got 69 percent of his contract guaranteed, up from 58.6 percent for last year’s No. 64 pick.
Clark, 24, was a five-year starter at TCU and earned all-conference recognition three times, including second-team honors in each of his final two seasons.
The Seahawks drafted him in the second round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.878 million rookie deal that includes a $2.198 million signing bonus.
During his six-year college career, Clark recorded 2014 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 interceptions and 21 pass deflections in 61 games with 45 starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!