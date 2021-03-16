Seahawks Working To Finalize Two-Year Deal With DT Poona Ford

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are working to finalize a two-year deal with DT Poona Ford.

This would prevent the Seahawks from having to tender Ford a restricted offer before tomorrow’s deadline.

Ford, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the active roster the past three seasons.

Ford is currently a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Ford appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 40 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.