Seahawks & WR Tyler Lockett Agree To Two-Year $30M Restructured Contract

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks and veteran WR Tyler Lockett have agreed to a restructured contract.

Lockett receives a two-year, $30 million restructured deal worth a max value of $34 million with nearly $13 million guaranteed in 2024.

Jason Fitzgerald points out that Lockett originally had a salary cap charge of around $27 million and this deal could reduce that figure down to around $13.75 million.

Lockett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks.

In 2023, Lockett appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 79 passes for 894 yards receiving and five touchdowns.