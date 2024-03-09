Seahawks & WR Tyler Lockett Agree To Two-Year $30M Restructured Contract

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks and veteran WR Tyler Lockett have agreed to a restructured contract.
Lockett receives a two-year, $30 million restructured deal worth a max value of $34 million with nearly $13 million guaranteed in 2024.
Jason Fitzgerald points out that Lockett originally had a salary cap charge of around $27 million and this deal could reduce that figure down to around $13.75 million.
Lockett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.
Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks.
In 2023, Lockett appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 79 passes for 894 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!