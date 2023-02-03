Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings’ DC Search, Focusing On Broncos’ Job

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai has withdrawn from consideration for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job.

According to Klis, Desai wants to concentrate on the Broncos’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio has reportedly recommended Desai to the Broncos for their opening.

Here’s the updated Vikings’ search:

Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores (Interview)

Saints Co-DC Ryan Nielsen (Interview)

Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai (Withdrawn)

Vikings Assistant HC Mike Pettine (Interview)

Desai, 39, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.