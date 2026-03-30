Sean McVay: No Chance Browns Proposed Draft Pick Trade Rule Passes

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Rams HC Sean McVay told host Kay Adams that there is a “zero percent chance” the Browns’ proposed rule will be approved at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting.

The proposal would allow teams to trade draft picks five years into the future, rather than just three, as the current rule allows, which McVay said he would not back, despite his respect for the courage of Browns GM Andrew Berry in proposing the idea.

The NFL announced last week that the proposal had advanced and would be considered by the competition committee, which McVay is a part of. Here’s the full proposal from the Browns:

“Whereas, pursuant to Article XVI, Section 16.6, of the National Football League

Constitution and Bylaws, trades for past, future, or nominal consideration are prohibited.

“Whereas, among other items or devices that may cause a trade to be rejected or constituting

nominal consideration are those involving draft choices in selection meetings more than three (3)

seasons in the future, and

“Whereas, Clubs operate under strategic plans that extend beyond three (3) seasons. These

strategies are supported by accessto modern data and advanced modeling tools which enable Clubs

to forecast roster decisions, and

“Whereas, allowing the trading of draft choices more than three (3) seasons in the future 1)

would provide Clubs with greater roster-building flexibility, 2) would create more creative trade

structures that better mirror the valuations of both draft selections and players, 3) would increase

the liquidity of draft capital which supports league-wide parity, 4) would improve alignment with

contract and salary cap cycles, and 5) would encourage a more active trade market.

“Be it Resolved, that the definition of Nominal Consideration be revised in part as follows:

Among other items or devices that may cause a trade to be rejected or constituting nominal

consideration are those involving draft choices in selection meetings more than three five seasons

in the future.

“Submitted by Cleveland Browns

“Effect: Allows draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.

“Reason: Provides Clubs with greater roster-building flexibility by expanding the range of future

draft assets available for trade.”

For what it’s worth, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports says he would be “floored” if the Browns’ proposal actually passed this offseason. Jones mentions that it’s “very rare” for a team to propose such a “radical change” to league rules, and it passes during the first vote.

We’ll have more regarding potential changes to league rules as the news becomes available.