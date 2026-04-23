Sean McVay Says Rams Have Done Homework On QB Class

The Rams have question marks at quarterback after QB Matthew Stafford because of his uncertain future and lack of a proven backup for the upcoming season.

This morning, Rams HC Sean McVay went on ESPN Los Angeles and talked about the upcoming draft. He acknowledged they have done work on the quarterback class, like all positions, but remains hopeful that QB Jimmy Garoppolo decides to play another season.

“Like anything else, we do our work on all these positions,” McVay said. “Whether you’re saying it’s a (Fernando) Mendoza, it’s a Ty Simpson, it’s a (Garrett) Nussmeier, it’s Carson Beck, there are a lot of guys that are going to be good players in this draft and if we feel like it fits for us, you consider it. But we are still hopeful and optimistic that you give Jimmy his time, but maybe he’ll have a change of heart. But I think the best thing you can do, you never want to force somebody to do something – he’s earned the right to be able to walk away on his terms.”

Numerous inside reporters this week have connected Alabama QB Ty Simpson to the Rams. Todd McShay and Dan Graziano have both said the Rams are high on Simpson, while Tom Pelissero reported the Rams have done more work on Simpson than any other player.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.