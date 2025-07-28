Sean Payton Thinks Courtland Sutton Extension Should Be Done Soon

Per James Palmer, Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks a new extension for WR Courtland Sutton should be done soon.

The veteran receiver is entering the final year of his contract and looking for a new deal after a strong 2024 season as the top target for the offense. He previously expressed optimism about getting a new deal done to remain in Denver.

Sutton, 29, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

Sutton held out of voluntary OTAs in 2024, leading Denver to restructure his contract to create $9.5 million in cap space and add some additional incentives. Sutton is set to make a base salary of $13.5 million in the final year of his deal in 2025.

In 2024, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 81 passes on 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

