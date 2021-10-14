‘Several’ Teams Calling Eagles About Potential Trades For TEs Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that “several” teams have been calling the Eagles about potential trades for their tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Glazer says he would not be surprised if either Ertz or Goedert ends up traded at some point in the next week.

Ertz has been on the trade block for most of the year, but the Eagles reportedly did not like the offers they received for him and opted to hold on to him.

As for Goedert, a prior report mentioned that the Vikings expressed interest in him before they acquired Chris Herndon from the Jets.

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

Entering tonight’s game, Ertz had appeared in five games and caught 14 passes for 160 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Goedert, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season.

Goedert is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Goedert has appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught 15 of 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

