Several Teams Could Be Interested In Packers QB Malik Willis This Offseason

Dan Graziano of ESPN notes that Packers QB Malik Willis could draw interest from several teams as a potential starting option this offseason, despite the shoulder injury he sustained against the Bears.

Graziano adds that Willis has played well under HC Matt LaFleur and OC Adam Stenavich when asked to fill in for Jordan Love, and the team would like to keep Willis if they can.

However, teams in need of quarterback help and low on draft capital will likely be in pursuit of Willis when he hits the market for the first time in his career.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis has appeared in three games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent os his passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

