Several Teams Expected To Be In Mix To Sign Colts DL Denico Autry

Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, citing a league source with specific knowledge, reports that there is expected to be “significant interest” in Colts free agent DL Denico Autry from teams this offseason.

According to Ayello, there are at least five teams expected to be in the market for Autry’s services including the Jets, Ravens, Patriots, Panthers and Bills.

A separate source tells Ayello that the Colts are, however, expected to remain in the mix to retain Autry, but there’s still “little chance” of them getting a deal done before free agency.

Autry, 30, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Oakland promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $5,300,000 this season.

In 2020, Autry appeared in 14 gamse for the Colts and recorded 33 taclkes and 7.5 sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.