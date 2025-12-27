‘Several’ Teams Expected To Inquire About Potential Trade For Joe Burrow This Offseason

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that there are “several NFL sharks circling in the Cincinnati waters” in regards to attempts to trade for QB Joe Burrow.

Sources tell Jones that they anticipate “several” teams will attempt to trade for Burrow in the offseason.

“There are probably only a handful [of teams] that wouldn’t at least make an attempt,” a NFC front office executive tells Jones.

“They all should,” said another source. “But the Bengals aren’t dealing him, and he doesn’t want to leave.”

Burrow expressed his frustration a few weeks ago, which led to speculation about his future in Cincinnati. However, Burrow later downplayed that this was related to the Bengals and sources have told Jones that the quarterback was just venting and not contemplating retirement or moving on from Cincinnati.

Jones asked around about a potential asking price for Burrow should it come to that.

“Probably depends on if a team has a young QB or players to offer but imagine they won’t even answer the phone if you don’t have at least two first-round picks plus more,” an NFC front office executive tells Jones. “Maybe even three if you’re not doing it with any players involved.”

Jones lists the Raiders, Browns, Jets, Dolphins and Cardinals as teams likely in the market for a quarterback with the Steelers, Colts, Rams and Vikings possibly in the mix too.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in six games and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Burrow as the news is available.