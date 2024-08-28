Several Teams Inquired About Dolphins CB Ethan Bonner

According to Joe Schad, Dolphins GM Chris Grier said several teams reached out to Miami about a potential trade for CB Ethan Bonner.

Bonner, 24, went undrafted in 2023 out of Stanford before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was waived and signed back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Miami back in January.

In 2023, Bonner appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle and one pass defense.

We will have more news on Bonner when it becomes available.