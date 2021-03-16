Several Teams Interested In 49ers CB K’Waun Williams

According to Manish Mehta, 49ers’ free-agent CB K’Waun Williams has drawn interest from several teams, including the Jets, Browns, Lions, Eagles, Colts, and 49ers.

Mehta mentions that Jets’ new HC Robert Saleh is interested in reuniting with Williams but New York has not made a formal offer.

Mahta projects that Williams will earn around $4-$5 million per year on his next deal.

It was also reported earlier this week that the Jets have “done their homework” on Williams, so New York is definitely a team to watch for the free-agent cornerback.

Williams, 29 wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.