Several Teams Interested In CB James Pierre

Josina Anderson reports that there are eight or nine teams expected to have an interest in Steelers free agent CB James Pierre.

Anderson adds that several teams are in need of a cornerback as the free agency period is nearly here.

Pierre, 29, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre re-signed with the Steelers in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed with the Commanders. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and returned to Pittsburgh.

In 2025, Pierre appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and made five starts. He recorded 30 total tackles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one interception and 11 pass deflections.