Several Teams Were Interested In Trading For WR Rashod Bateman, Prompting Ravens Extension

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the extension for Ravens WR Rashod Bateman was actually prompted by trade interest earlier this offseason.

Fowler explains Bateman’s camp approached the Ravens about a new deal after the season was over. Baltimore declined to engage in talks given Bateman still had two years left on the deal he signed last year but said he could seek a trade and talk with other teams.

Several teams showed significant interest in Bateman, per Fowler, including the Cowboys, Packers and Patriots. Once the Ravens saw Bateman had a market, they decided to sign him to a new contract instead.

The two sides came to terms last week on a three-year, $36.75 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

Bateman, 25, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that included a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when the Ravens signed him to a three-year deal through 2026 in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option. The team then signed him to a three-year, $36.75 million extension the following offseason.

In 2024, Bateman appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 45 receptions on 72 targets for 756 yards (16.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.