Shedeur Sanders Would Love To Be Drafted By Titans With First Pick

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders indicated in an interview at the Shrine Bowl this week that he would “love” to be drafted by the Titans No. 1 overall, adding he’d be “thankful.”

“I know the city, and I’ve heard a lot of great things about the city,” Sanders said via Jim Wyatt of the Titans website. “And, I obviously see a lot of great things about their fan base. So, I know it’s real fun there.”

Sanders’ father, Colorado HC Deion Sanders, has made headlines over the past couple of years a few times by saying there were NFL organizations he would not want his son to be drafted by.

The Titans are evidently not one of them. Sanders actually FaceTimed his son during his interview with the Titans at the Shrine Bowl and they told him to answer, giving all sides a chance to chat briefly.

“He kept calling me,” Shedeur Sanders said with a smile per Wyatt. “I told him at the end: It’s over with. I have to soar on my own. Of course he is missing me right now. (The Titans) were welcoming, and loving the fact I have a great relationship with my father.” “You can tell he’s been raised right,” Titans HC Brian Callahan added. “He’s mature, he has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself.” Sanders is considered to be one of the top-two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft and a likely top-10, possibly top-5 pick when all is said and done. Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith. In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.