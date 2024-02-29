Six Teams Have Reportedly Shown Trade Interest In L’Jarius Sneed

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that six teams have shown interest in a potential trade for Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed since Tuesday.

Kansas City would reportedly be seeking at least a second-round pick in return for Snead in a trade, according to the report.

Yesterday, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported that the Falcons are expected to be among the teams with interest in Snead.

Prior reports mentioned that a trade was still possible for Snead, even though the team was going to be tagging him before next week’s deadline.

Tag-and-trade situations are somewhat complicated in that they typically require the acquiring team to work out an extension with the player to justify what they’re giving up in the deal.

The franchise tag for cornerbacks will be $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed is in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.