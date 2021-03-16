Six Teams Have Shown ‘Preliminary Interest’ In Falcons S Keanu Neal

Josina Anderson reports that Falcons free agent S Keanu Neal has drawn “preliminary interest” from the Cowboys, Jets, Lions, Vikings, Colts and Panthers.

Chris Tomasson confirmed that the Vikings have expressed some interest in Neal, but adds that it’s just “early interest.”

Neal, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Neal appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 100 tackles, one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.