SMU RB/WR Brashard Smith Visiting Four Teams

SMU RB Brashard Smith told Josh Tolentino at his pro day that he has official visits upcoming with four teams.

That list includes the Cowboys, Texans, Vikings and Bears. Smith’s visit with Dallas will not count against the 30 limit as he’s a local prospect.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Smith, 21, started his career at Miami as a receiver before transferring to SMU ahead of the 2024 season and converting to running back. He was second-team All-ACC in 2023 as a return specialist and first-team All-ACC following his final season at SMU.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games and rushed 235 times for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 39 receptions for 327 yards and four more touchdowns.