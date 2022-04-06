SMU WR Danny Gray Meeting With Three Teams

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting SMU WR Danny Gray for a visit, according to Ian Rapoport.

Gray visited with the Raiders on Monday and visited with the Cowboys over the weekend.

Rapoport notes that Gray is listed as the 64th overall prospect according to NFL.com draft boards.

Gray, 23, is considered to be a mid-round prospect that could come off the board on Day 2 or 3 of this year’s draft.

For his career, Gray appeared in 18 games for the Mustangs. He hauled in 82 catches for 1,251 yards and 5 total touchdowns throughout his college career while adding 70 rushing yards on six carries.