Some Jets Players Believe Tyrod Taylor Is Their Best QB?

The Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL after a 13-11 loss to the Broncos in Week 6, where QB Justin Fields threw for 45 yards while losing 55 yards on nine sacks.

Per Connor Hughes, several players from the Jets have said they believe backup QB Tyrod Taylor is the team’s best quarterback. Hughes mentions that the team has gone with Fields due to the belief that his athleticism and ability as a runner would translate to wins because of his versatile skillset.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn was quick to shut down any question about a quarterback change. He admitted Fields took a step back in Week 6, but didn’t think he played too poorly in the first four games.

“I don’t think he was bad at all in those four games,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Fields, 26, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields played 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

After playing out his rookie contract, Fields went on to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2025, Fields has appeared in five games for the Jets and completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 38 carries for 235 yards and three more touchdowns.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 33 of 47 attempts for 253 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He’s also rushed 11 times for 69 yards.