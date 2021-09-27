Source: Colts Worked Out WR Ventell Bryant

A league source tells NFLTR that the Colts brought in free agent WR Ventell Bryant for a tryout on Thursday.

Bryant just finished serving a two-game suspension to open the season.

Bryant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was waived a few months later.

From there, Bryant signed on with the Cowboys, but was waived in October of last year. He eventually caught on with the Panthers and returned to Carolina this past January on a futures contract. Caroline waived Bryant coming out of the preseason.

In 2019, Bryant appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and caught one pass for 15 yards receiving and a touchdown.