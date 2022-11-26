Report: Florida Expects QB Anthony Richardson To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been changed from an earlier version that did not accurately reflect the situation. We apologize for the error.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the football program at the University of Florida believes that QB Anthony Richardson will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson, 21, is a junior who hails from Miami, Florida, and became a starter for the team in 2021.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson has started in ten of his 21 games, throwing for 2,395 yards to go with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed 132 times for 954 yards (7.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

