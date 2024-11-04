Steelers Activate CB Cameron Sutton From Reserve List, Sign OT Dylan Cook To PS

Per the wire, the Steelers activated CB Cameron Sutton from the reserve list after he was officially reinstated from his eight-game suspension on Tuesday.

The team also signed OT Dylan Cook to their practice squad.

Sutton will now rejoin Pittsburgh after violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy stemming from an incident back in March of 2023. He started his career there and played for six years before leaving in free agency for a deal with the Lions last year.

However, Detroit cut him this offseason after he was charged by Tampa police with domestic violence by strangulation. Sutton had a warrant out for his arrest for multiple weeks before ultimately turning himself in.

He later reached a legal resolution in the case and received discipline from the NFL back in July.

Sutton, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 which included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last offseason and was entering the second year of his contract when Detroit cut him with a post-June 1 designation due to a domestic violence charge.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.