Steelers Activate OL Dylan Cook From IR, Sign RB Aaron Shampklin To PS

Per the wire, the Steelers have activated OL Dylan Cook from injured reserve and are signing RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.

Cook, 26, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Montana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay cut Cook in December before re-signing him a few weeks later. He returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose in May.

He then caught on with the Steelers shortly after but wound up being placed on injured reserve in August 2024.

Cook has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his two years at Montana, Cook played a total of 27 games with 23 starts.