Steelers Activate OLB T.J. Watt From COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve activated OLB T.J. Watt from the COVID-19 list.

Last night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Watt tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and needed a second negative test to return for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

It appears he got his second negative test this morning.

Watt, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2021, Watt has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, and four pass defenses.