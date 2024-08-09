Steelers Activate RB Cordarrelle Patterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated RB Cordarrelle Patterson from the active/NFI list, per the transaction wire.

Patterson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.

This past offseason, Patterson signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 14 games for the Falcons, rushing 50 times for 181 yards (3.6 YPC) and adding nine receptions on 12 targets for 38 yards and touchdown. He also returned seven kickoffs for 153 yards.