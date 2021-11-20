Steelers Activating QB Ben Roethlisberger From COVID-19 List, Expected To Start On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’re activating QB Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list and are expected to start him Sunday night against the Chargers.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Roethlisberger has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1986 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.