Steelers Added Three To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL Jack Driscoll, S Darrick Forrest and WR John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Beanie Bishop
  2. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  3. DB Daryl Porter
  4. DL Kyler Baugh
  5. LB Julius Welschof (International)
  6. OL Dylan Cook
  7. OL Steven Jones
  8. RB Lew Nichols
  9. RB Trey Sermon
  10. WR Max Hurleman
  11. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  12. TE Matt Sokol
  13. S Jack Henderson
  14. DE KJ Henry
  15. OL Jack Driscoll
  16. S Darrick Forrest
  17. WR John Rhys Plumlee

Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year. 

Buffalo released Forrest after camp and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week. 

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles. 

