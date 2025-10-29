Steelers Added Three To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL Jack Driscoll, S Darrick Forrest and WR John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB Beanie Bishop DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter DL Kyler Baugh LB Julius Welschof (International) OL Dylan Cook OL Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols RB Trey Sermon WR Max Hurleman WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Matt Sokol S Jack Henderson DE KJ Henry OL Jack Driscoll S Darrick Forrest WR John Rhys Plumlee

Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year.

Buffalo released Forrest after camp and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.