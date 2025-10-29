Steelers Added Three To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL Jack Driscoll, S Darrick Forrest and WR John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad.
We have signed OL Jack Driscoll, S Darrick Forrest, and WR John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/04dJyTzhkD
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2025
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Beanie Bishop
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB Daryl Porter
- DL Kyler Baugh
- LB Julius Welschof (International)
- OL Dylan Cook
- OL Steven Jones
- RB Lew Nichols
- RB Trey Sermon
- WR Max Hurleman
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- TE Matt Sokol
- S Jack Henderson
- DE KJ Henry
- OL Jack Driscoll
- S Darrick Forrest
- WR John Rhys Plumlee
Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year.
Buffalo released Forrest after camp and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week.
In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!