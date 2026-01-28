Steelers Also Requested Interview With Browns ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Steelers have also put in an interview request for Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same role on their staff.

Pittsburgh joins the Rams in requesting interviews with Ventrone. Of the two, Cabot thinks Los Angeles is a more likely landing spot.

Ventrone is not expected to return on new Browns HC Todd Monken‘s staff.

Ventrone, 43, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018. The Browns hired him in the same role in 2023.