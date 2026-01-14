Steelers Also Requesting Interview With Rams DC Chris Shula

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers have requested an interview with Rams DC Chris Shula for their head coaching vacancy.

He’s the second Los Angeles assistant Pittsburgh has tabbed to talk to.

Here’s where Pittsburgh’s coaching search stands in the early going:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ HC search as the news is available.