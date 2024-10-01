Steelers Announce Eight Moves Including G James Daniels To IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed G James Daniels on injured reserve with his season-ending Achilles injury.

Pittsburgh also cut DBs Jalen Elliott and Darius Rush from the active roster, and cut FB Jack Colletto and OLB Marcus Haynes from the practice squad.

The Steelers signed OLB Eku Leota and RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad and officially signed OL Max Scharping off of the Commanders practice squad.

Daniels, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.9 million rookie contract that included $3,930,576 guaranteed.

Daniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Steelers.

He’s in the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $8.25 million in 2024. Daniels is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Daniels appeared in four games for the Steelers, making four starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 guard out of 64 qualifying players.