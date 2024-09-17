Steelers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed LB Tyler Matakevich on the injured reserve.

Additionally, the Steelers have signed CB James Pierre and DB D’Shawn Jamison to the practice squad. In correspondence, Pittsburgh released CB Zyon Gilbert and WR Shaquan Davis from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Steelers’ practice squad:

Pierre, 28, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre re-signed with the Steelers last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with Washington. The Commanders released him coming out of training camp in 2024.

In 2023, Pierre appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles.