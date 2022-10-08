Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 5 game.

The full list includes:

Steelers signed LB Ryan Anderson to their active roster.

to their active roster. Steelers elevated CB Josh Jackson and S Elijah Riley to their active roster.

and S to their active roster. Steelers waived LB David Anenih.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals a few months ago. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.