Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Mikey Victor and TE Kevin Foelsch to contracts.

In correspondence, the Steelers have waived TE D.J. Thomas-Jones and waived DB Cameron McCutcheon with an injury designation.

Foelsch, 24, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of New Haven following the 2024 draft. He was let go after camp and had a brief stint with the Jets before he was waived and claimed by the Eagles.

From there, Foelsch remained with Philadelphia’s practice squad until December, and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason. He was released in June and caught on with Pittsburgh in July before being waived last week.

Foelsch has yet to appear in an NFL game.