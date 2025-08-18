Steelers Announce Six Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DB Kam Alexander, LS Jake McQuaide and OT Julian Pearl to contracts.

In correspondence, the Steelers have released LB Devin Harper, WR Roc Taylor and DT Breiden Fehoko.

Alexander, 24, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class out of Manvel, Texas. He committed to Sam Houston and stayed there for four years before transferring to UTSA as a redshirt junior in 2023. He then transferred again to Oregon for his final season.

Alexander signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent but was waived last week.

In his collegiate career, Alexander appeared in 57 games and recorded 70 total tackles and three interceptions.