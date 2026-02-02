Steelers Announce Three Coaching Staff Hires

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have hired former Commanders pass game coordinator Jason Simmons as their pass game coordinator/DBs coach.

Additionally, the Steelers have retianed Scott McCurley as inside LBs coach and hired Steve Scarnecchia as chief of staff.

Simmons, 49, played 10 years for the Steelers and Texans before being hired by Green Bay in 2011. He later took his first coaching job with the Packers in 2015 as their assistant special teams coach.

Simmons worked his way up to secondary coach before departing to become the Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.

He was then hired with the Raiders in the same role from 2022 to 2023 before joining the Commanders as their pass game coordinator ahead of the 2024 season with HC Dan Quinn.