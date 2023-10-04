Steelers Announce Three Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have promoted TE Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

Pittsburgh also signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick and TE Noah Gindorff to the practice squad. Fitzpatrick was just cut this week.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DT Jonathan Marshall DE David Perales DB Trenton Thompson T Kellen Diesch G Joey Fisher DB Josiah Scott (Injured) RB Qadree Ollison FB Zander Horvath DB Tariq Carpenter C Ryan McCollum DB Luq Barcoo WR Duece Watts P Brad Wing WR Denzel Mims OT Obinna Eze WR Dez Fitzpatrick TE Noah Gindorff

Fitzpatrick, 25, was picked at No. 109 overall out of Louisville. He was entering the first year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $660,000 when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee later re-signed him to their practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons before the Steelers signed him away to a futures deal in 2023.

Pittsburgh cut Fitzpatrick coming out of the preseason and he’s bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad so far this season.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick has appeared in one game for the Steelers but has yet to catch a pass.