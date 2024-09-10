Steelers Announce Two Practice Squad Moves Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Shaq Davis to the practice squad and released DE Marcus Haynes in a corresponding move.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

CB Anthony Averett DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade FB Jack Colletto RB Jonathan Ward TE Rodney Williams OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji RB Boston Scott (Injured) WR Ben Skowronek WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) RB Aaron Shampklin WR Shaq Davis

Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May. He had stints with the Browns and Steelers during the preseason before signing with the Steelers practice squad.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.