Steelers Announce Two Practice Squad Moves Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Shaq Davis to the practice squad and released DE Marcus Haynes in a corresponding move.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Zyon Gilbert
- DB Thomas Graham Jr.
- DL Jacob Slade
- FB Jack Colletto
- RB Jonathan Ward
- TE Rodney Williams
- OL Doug Nester
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL John Leglue
- LB Devin Harper
- LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
- RB Boston Scott (Injured)
- WR Ben Skowronek
- WR Quez Watkins
- DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- WR Shaq Davis
Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.
He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May. He had stints with the Browns and Steelers during the preseason before signing with the Steelers practice squad.
During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.
