Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Steelers announced Saturday that they are placing veteran DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve and signing DL Breiden Fehoko in a corresponding move.

We have signed DT Breiden Fehoko and placed DL Dean Lowry on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/gDO5k5vrUJ pic.twitter.com/CJFUuL0tBZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2025

Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent. However, he was cut after just one year and caught on with the Steelers for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and made one start, recording five tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.

Fehoko, 28, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers. He signed a futures deal with the team and was added to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster once again in 2021, but bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad over the following two seasons.

Fehoko became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after the Chargers declined to give him a qualifying offer. He signed on with the Steelers but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Pittsburgh later promoted him to the active roster. Pittsburgh cut him loose in November.

In 2022, Fehoko appeared in nine games for the Chargers, recording 23 total tackles and one tackle for loss.