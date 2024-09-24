Steelers Announced Five Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OT Calvin Anderson and promoted CB James Pierre from the practice squad.

To help make room on the roster, the team placed CB Cory Trice on injured reserve. Pittsburgh also signed OLB Marcus Haynes to the practice squad and released TE Matt Sokol.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last offseason and was let go ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Anderson appeared in five games and started twice for the Patriots.